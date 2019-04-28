"Avengers: Endgame" -- starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson -- is the No. 1 movie in the world this weekend. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Superhero ensemble epic Avengers: Endgame is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $350 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The Walt Disney Co. said the film earned $1.2 billion worldwide since Friday, making it the first movie to cross the $1 billion milestone in its opening weekend.

"Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theater both in terms of storytelling and at the box office," Alan Horn, chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, said in a statement.

"Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend's monumental success is a testament to the world they've envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world."

The No. 2 film in United States and Canada this weekend is Captain Marvel with $8 million, followed by The Curse of La Llorona at No. 3 with $7.5 million, Breakthrough at No. 4 with $6.3 million and Shazam! at No. 5 with $5.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Little at No. 6 with $3.4 million, Dumbo at No. 7 with $3.2 million, Pet Sematary at No. 8 with $1.3 million, Us at No. 9 with $1.1 million and Penguins at No. 10 with $1 million.