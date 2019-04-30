April 30 (UPI) -- Giacomo Gianniotti tied the knot at a "dream" wedding in Italy over the weekend.

The 29-year-old actor voiced his gratitude in an Instagram post Tuesday after marrying Nichole Gustafson at a ceremony in Rome.

Gianniotti shared a photo of himself and Gustafson surrounded by family and friends at the event. Gianniotti sported an Armani suit, while Gustafson wore an off-shoulder Netta Ben Shabu gown.

"Huge thank you to the most incredible team that gave us the most incredible wedding we are forever indebted to you for making this day a dream come true. We are still floating," the actor captioned the post.

"To all our friends and family who came, we love you and we will never forget you," he vowed.

People reported Gianniotti and Gustafson married Sunday at Villa Pocci, a lakeside villa that overlooks Castel Gandolfo. The couple and their guests partied the night away until 1 a.m.

Gianniotti had announced his engagement to Gustafson in an Instagram post in November 2017.

"She said yes..." he wrote at the time. "I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn't rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you."

Gianniotti plays Andrew DeLuca on the ABC series Grey's Anatomy. The show is in the midst of its 15th season and co-stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, Jr.