Pink says she's 'completely open' to adopting kids

Pink, pictured in February with husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow and son Jameson, discussed the possibility of more children after going public about her past miscarriages, including one at age 17.

April 30 (UPI) -- Mom of two Pink says she's "completely open" to the idea of adopting kids.

The 39-year-old singer discussed the possibility of more children in an interview with USA Today published Tuesday after going public about her past miscarriages, including one at age 17.

"Our hands are pretty full right now, but I'm still completely open to that," Pink said, explaining she needs to persuade husband Carey Hart.

"That's what I want -- I've gotta get him on board," she said. "I keep telling him I want a baby and he keeps building me motorcycles."

Pink had explained in an interview with USA Today published Monday how her miscarriage as a teenager influenced the song "Happy" from her new album, Hurts 2B Human. The song includes the lyrics, "Since I was 17, I've always hated my body / and it feels like my body's hated me."

"The reason I said [that] is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage," the star said. "And I was going to have that child. But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to.

"I've had several miscarriages since, so I think it's important to talk about what you're ashamed of, who you really are and the painful [expletive]," she said. "I've always written that way."

Pink and Hart are parents to 7-year-old daughter Willow and 2-year-old Jameson. She said on Friday's episode of Today that motherhood "completely changed" her and made her a more open and accepting person.