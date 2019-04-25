Netflix: What's coming and going in May 2019

April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch the Laugh-In tribute Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate and Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, in May.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in May:
May 1
Knock Down the House -- Netflix Original
Munafik 2 - Netflix Original
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: Th Spy Who Shagged Me
Casper
Chasing Liberty
Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dumb and Dumber
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gosford Park
Gremlins
Hairspray (1988)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Her Only Choice
Hoosiers
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer Season 2
Jon & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Just Friends
Revolutionary Road
Roswell, New Mexico Season 1
Scarface
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Crystal (1982)
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
To Rome with Love
Wedding Crashers
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
May 2
Colony Season 3
Olympus Has Fallen
May 3
A Pesar De Todo - Netflix Original
All in My Family - Netflix Original
Alles ist gut - Netflix Original
Cupcake & Dino: General Services Season 2 - Netflix Original
Dead to Me - Netflix Original
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile - Netflix Original
Flinch - Netflix Original
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage
The Last Summer - Netflix Original
Mr. Mom
Supernatural Season 14
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town - Netflix Original
Tuca & Bertie - Netflix Original
Undercover - Netflix Original
May 4
Like Arrows
May 6
Abyss - Netflix Original
May 7
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Queen of the South Season 3
May 8
Lucifer Season 4 - Netflix Original
May 9
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Insidious
May 10
Dry Martina - Netflix Original
Easy Season 3 - Netflix Original
Gente que viene y bah - Netflix Original
Harvey Girls Forever! Season 2 - Netflix Original
Jailbirds - Netflix Original
Pose Season 1
ReMastered: The Lion's Share - Netflix Original
Shéhérazade - Netflix Original
The Society - Netflix Original
Wine Country - Netflix Original
May 12
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 3 - Netflix Original
May 13
Malibu Rescue - Netflix Original
May 14
Revisions - Netflix Original
Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate - Netflix Original
Weed the People
May 15
Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
May 16
Good Sam - Netflix Original
May 17
1994 Limited Series - Netflix Original
Chip & Potato - Netflix Original
It's Bruno - Netflix Original
Maria - Netflix Original
Morir para contar - Netflix Original
Nailed It! Season 3 - Netflix Original
See You Yesterday - Netflix Original
The Rain Season 2 - Netflix Original
Well Intended Love - Netflix Original
White Gold Season 2 - Netflix Original
May 18
The Blackcoat's Daughter
May 20
Prince of Peoria Part 2 - Netflix Original
May 21
Arrow Season 7
Moonlight
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal - Netflix Original
May 22
A Tale of Two Kitchens - Netflix Original
One Night in Spring - Netflix Original
The Flash Season 5
May 23
Riverdale Season 3
Slasher: Solstice - Netflix Original
May 24
After Maria - Netflix Original
Alta Mar - Netflix Original
Joy - Netflix Original
Rim of the World - Netflix Original
She's Gotta Have It Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Perfection - Netflix Original
What/If - Netflix Original
May 27
Historial Roasts - Netflix Original
Outlander Seasons 1 & 2
May 28
Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
May 30
Chopsticks - Netflix Original
My Week with Marilyn
Svaha: The Sixth Finger - Netflix Original
The One I Love - Netflix Original
May 31
Always Be My Maybe - Netflix Original
Bad Blood Season 2 - Netflix Original
Black Spot Season 2 - Netflix Original
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast - Netflix Original
Killer Ratings - Netflix Original
When They See Us - Netflix Original
Coming in May:
Charmed (2018) Season 1
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4
The Mechanism Season 2 - Netflix Original
Supergirl Season 4
Podcasts coming in May:
Human Algorithm - Jeff Ross
I'm Obsessed with This - Special star Ryan O'Connell
The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends - The Two Killings of Sam Cooke director Kelly Duane
You Can't Make This Up - Robert Townsend
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May:
May 1
8 Mile
Chocolat
Cold Justice
Dances with Wolves
Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Dr. No
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
For Your Eyes Only
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Russia with Love
Godzilla
GoldenEye
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
License to Kill
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Sixteen Candles
Sliding Doors
Somm
Somm: Into the Bottle
The Birdcage
The Dirty Dozen
The English Patient
The Lovely Bones
The Notebook
The Other Boleyn Girl
Tomorrow Never Dies
Watchmen
May 11
Switched at Birth Seasons 1-5
May 15
Bill Nye, the Science Guy Collection 1
May 19
Disney's Bridge to Terabithia
May 22
The Boss Baby
May 24
Southpaw
May 31
I Know What You Did Last Summer
West Side Story (1961)