Netflix: What's coming and going in May 2019

Amy Poehler (L) and Maya Rudolph star in "Wine Country" on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch the Laugh-In tribute Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate and Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, in May.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.