April 10 (UPI) -- Grease is getting a prequel from Paramount Pictures.

Deadline confirmed Tuesday the studio is developing Summer Loving, a prequel to the 1978 musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson.

The new movie is inspired by the song "Summer Nights," in which Danny and Sandy recount their summer romance. Danny remembers a more raunchy version of the fling, while Sandy recalls an innocent encounter.

The Hollywood Reporter said John August, a screenwriter known for Charlie's Angels and Big Fish, is writing the film for Paramount's division Paramount Players. Temple Hill will produce with Picturestart.

The original Grease is based on the 1971 musical of the same name. The film was followed by a sequel, Grease 2, starring Michelle Pfeiffer in 1982, and got a live TV adaptation at Fox in 2016.

August wrote the upcoming live-action Disney adaptation of Aladdin, which opens in theaters May 24. He also wrote the screenplay for the big-screen adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.