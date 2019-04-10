Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Aisha Tyler (left to right) attend the Daytime Emmy Awards on April 30, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sara Gilbert (C), pictured with Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Julie Chen (left to right), explained her "difficult" decision to exit "The Talk" after Season 9. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Sara Gilbert will leave The Talk after nine years as a co-host.

The 44-year-old actress and television personality cried during Tuesday's episode as she explained her "difficult" decision to exit the CBS talk show after Season 9.

"This is hard to do, and something I've been struggling with for a while and going back and forth, but I've decided that it's time for me to leave the show at the end of the season," Gilbert announced.

"I obviously love it here and like I said, this was extremely difficult," she said.

"Last season, I did The Conners, as you know, and was also producing, and here, and I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also if I'm being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance and I wasn't able to spend as much time with my three kids as I'd like, and time for myself," Gilbert said.

"As I've continued on, I'm starting to develop more things to produce and I'm having opportunities to act, and I'm just feeling like I don't know how I'm going to do it. I was looking at the next six months and just thinking, 'There's no time,'" she added.

Gilbert, who created The Talk and has hosted the show since its debut in October 2010, said it's been "an honor" to be part of the series.

"It's difficult because this is a place that I love and a place where I'm extremely happy," she said. "I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff. I am so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day."

Gilbert plays Darlene Conner on The Conners, a spinoff of Roseanne, which was renewed for a second season on ABC in March. Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson are slated to return in the new season.

"We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conner family," ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said. "This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves."