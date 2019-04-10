Camila Cabello to star in new 'Cinderella' movie

Camila Cabello will make her film debut in a reimagining of "Cinderella" inspired by an idea from James Corden. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello will star in a new movie based on the fairy tale Cinderella.

Variety confirmed Wednesday the 22-year-old singer will make her film debut in a reimagining of the story at Sony Pictures.

The new Cinderella is inspired by an original idea from James Corden, who will produce the film with Leo Pearlman. Blockers director Kay Cannon will direct the movie.

Cabello confirmed her casting Tuesday by sharing a still from the Disney movie Cinderella on Instagram Stories.

The Hollywood Reporter said Cabello will play an integral role in creating the music for the film. The movie will be music-oriented and give a modern take on the Cinderella story.

Cabello came to fame with the girl group Fifth Harmony. She released her debut solo album, Camila, in January 2018, and is known for the singles "Havana," "Never Be the Same" and "Consequences."