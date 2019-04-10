April 10 (UPI) -- Lucifer will return for a fourth season May 8 on Netflix.

The streaming company took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a Season 4 premiere date and a shirtless teaser of Tom Ellis emerging from a pool.

Ellis plays Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, in the comedy-drama series. The promo shows Lucifer climbing out of the water to enjoy a glass of whiskey.

"today, satan. #lucifer," Netflix captioned the post.

Netflix picked up Lucifer for its fourth season in June following its cancellation at Fox. Season 3 ended with Det. Chloe Decker (Lauren German) realizing Lucifer is the Devil.

Deadline said Season 4 will pick up with Lucifer still reeling from Chloe's discovery. He will also face a new challenge in Eve (Inbar Lavi).

"I'll say this is without a doubt our strongest season that we've done, for many reasons," Ellis told Entertainment Weekly in November. "A lot of it has to do with where we left our story and how we pick it up, and what we deal with this season is stuff we've never really dealt with before because there was always this conceit that no one believes Lucifer is the devil."