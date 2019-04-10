Hilaria Baldwin (R), pictured with Alec Baldwin, shared a family photo with the actor and their four kids after learning she miscarried her fifth child. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Hilaria Baldwin says her pregnancy is officially over, nearly a week after announcing she expected to have a miscarriage.

The 35-year-old confirmed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday after learning she miscarried her fifth child with her husband, actor Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin shared a family photo with Alec and their four children, 5-year-old Carmen, 3-year-old Rafael, 2-year-old Leonardo and 10-month-old Romeo.

"There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it's over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here," Baldwin said of her family. "I am surrounded by love and I feel so fortunate."

"Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories," she told fans. "We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you."

Baldwin said in an Instagram post last week there was a "very, very small" chance of her carrying her unborn child to term. She explained her decision to speak out during Tuesday's episode of Today.

"This is something that has not been easy," the mom-of-four said. "I understand it and I wanted to come out and speak about it because it's something so many people deal with, and as women we're trained to deal with it silently."

Baldwin said she hoped to connect with others and reject the fear and secrecy surrounding miscarriages.

"Being open, for me, just allowed me to relieve [the fear] a little bit," she said. "Also, for people, secrets are only scary when they're secrets. Once you let the secret out, it's not so scary anymore."

Baldwin and Alec married in June 2012. Alec is also parent to 23-year-old daughter Ireland with Kim Basinger.