'Venom' tops North American box office with $80M

Tom Hardy speaks with television reporters as he attends the premiere of "Venom" in Los Angeles on October 1. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tom Hardy (L) and Michelle Williams attend the premiere of "Venom" in Los Angeles on October 1. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Tom Hardy-led, comic-book adaptation Venom is No. 1 at the North American box office, earning $80 million in receipts its opening weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is A Star is Born with $41.3 million, followed by Smallfoot at No. 3 with $14.9 million, Night School at No. 4 with $12.3 million and The House With A Clock In Its Walls at No. 5 with $7.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Simple Favor at No. 6 with $3.4 million, The Nun at No. 7 with $2.6 million, Hell Fest at No. 8 with $2.075 million, Crazy Rich Asians at No. 9 with $2.06 million and The Predator at No. 10 with $900,000.