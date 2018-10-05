WB releases first image of Jason Momoa in iconic 'Aquaman' outfit

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first image of Jason Momoa wearing the iconic costume of the titular hero he plays in the comic-book adaptation, Aquaman.

The film about an extraordinarily strong man who can communicate with sea creatures was helmed by director James Wan and is scheduled for theatrical release Dec. 21. Its cast includes Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.

"The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime -- one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be... a king," a synopsis of the movie said.

Friday's photo shows Momoa's Curry as his alter-ego Aquaman, standing on a rock in front of a waterfall, holding a trident. He is wearing a form-fitting, orange shirt with a fish-scale pattern and green pants, boots and gloves.

Momoa previously played the role in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, but this is the first movie to focus on Aquaman. He is also known for his work in the TV series Game of Thrones, The Red Road and Frontier.