Denzel Washington set for AFI Life Achievement honor

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Double Oscar winner Denzel Washington is to receive the 47th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award.
A gala tribute to the Glory and Training Day star is being planned for June 6 in Los Angeles.
The 63-year-old St. Elsewhere alum also counts among his screen credits Freedom, Philadelphia, Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Man on Fire, Inside Man, American Gangster, Flight, The Magnificent Seven, Fences, The Equalizer and The Equalizer 2.
Last year's recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award was George Clooney.
