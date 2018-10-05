Denzel Washington set for AFI Life Achievement honor

Denzel Washington appears backstage with his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "Fences" in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actors Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington arrive on the red carpet for the 89th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The American Film Institute is to honor Denzel Washington with its Life Achievement Award. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Double Oscar winner Denzel Washington is to receive the 47th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award.

A gala tribute to the Glory and Training Day star is being planned for June 6 in Los Angeles.

The 63-year-old St. Elsewhere alum also counts among his screen credits Freedom, Philadelphia, Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Man on Fire, Inside Man, American Gangster, Flight, The Magnificent Seven, Fences, The Equalizer and The Equalizer 2.

Last year's recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award was George Clooney.