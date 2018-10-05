Chris Evans penned an emotional post Thursday amid reports "Avengers 4" will mark his final movie as Captain America. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Chris Evans was feeling grateful Thursday after wrapping Avengers 4.

The 37-year-old actor penned an emotional post on Twitter amid reports the film will mark his final movie as Captain America.

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least," Evans wrote.

"Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful," he said.

Evans' tweet had received over 1 million likes as of Friday morning. Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the Marvel cinematic universe, and actor Dwayne Johnson were among those to respond on Twitter.

"I'm not crying. I'm weeping. There's a difference," Reynolds wrote.

"What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin' on," Johnson added.

Evans debuted as Captain America in the 2011 movie Captain America: The First Avenger, and has since starred as the character in six films. He hinted at his impending exit in an interview with The New York Times published in March.

"You want to get off the train before they push you off," the star explained.

Avengers 4 will open in theaters in May 2019. The movie co-stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland and Chadwick Boseman.