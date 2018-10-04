Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Lilo & Stitch is getting the live-action treatment at Disney.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Wednesday the studio is developing a new, live-action version of the 2002 animated movie.

Mike Van Waes will write the script, with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich as producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lin and Eirich are also producing Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin.

Variety said Disney has yet to indicate whether the new Lilo & Stitch will open in theaters or on its forthcoming streaming service. The company announced plans in August 2017 to launch the service in 2019.

The original Lilo & Stitch featured the voices of Chris Sanders and Daveigh Chase. The movie follows Lilo, a lonely Hawaiian girl whose parents died in a car crash, and the doglike alien creature Stitch.

Disney has previously released live-action remakes of Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and other titles. In addition to Lilo & Stitch and Aladdin, the studio is developing live-action versions of Dumbo, The Lion King and Mulan.