Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Terrence Howard says he won't reprise War Machine in new Iron Man movies.

The 49-year-old actor said on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that he has no plans to return to Iron Man after being replaced by Don Cheadle after the first movie.

"You know what's so funny? Even though I love Don Cheadle so much and I love what he's done, I still hear a lot of fans asking, am I going to come back and be War Machine?" the star acknowledged.

Howard played James Rhodes, aka War Machine, in the first Iron Man movie, but was replaced by Cheadle following a contract dispute.

"I think they could have a huge franchise off of it," he said of his potential return. "But [expletive] 'em."

Howard previously told Watch What Happens Live in 2013 that Robert Downey, Jr., who plays Iron Man, pushed him out of the franchise.

"It turns out that the person I helped become Iron Man... when it was time to re-up for the second one, he took the money that was supposed to go to me and pushed me out," the actor said.

"We did a three-picture deal," he added. "They came to me with the second and said, 'Look, we will pay you one-eighth of what we contractually had for you, because we think the second one will be successful with or without you.' And I called my friend -- that I helped get the first job -- and he didn't call me back for three months."

Howard and Downey had a friendly reunion in February 2016 after feuding over Howard's departure for years.

"Nice to see my old friend again... #lifestooshort #allgood," Howard said of their reconciliation.