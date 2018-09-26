Chris Hemsworth (R) and Elsa Pataky attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Huntsman: Winter's War" on April 11, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Hemsworth (L) and Elsa Pataky attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" on October 10, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Hemsworth (R) and Elsa Pataky posted photos from their family trip to Morocco. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are visiting Morocco for a family vacation.

The 35-year-old Australian actor and 42-year-old Spanish actress shared photos on Instagram from their trip with 6-year-old daughter India and 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

Hemsworth posted a slideshow Wednesday of a camel ride with his family in the desert. He joked in the caption about his camel's blanket being Louis Vuitton.

"Strapped a Louis Vuitton bag to a camel and off we went, side saddle all the way legends @elsapatakyconfidential," the star wrote.

Pataky and her children flew from London to Marrakesh to meet Hemsworth in Morocco. She shared a photo Tuesday on Instagram Stories of her kids' reunion with their dad.

"Papa!!" she wrote.

Pataky later posted a picture of herself and the kids in a hot tub at the hotel.

Hemsworth and Pataky married in December 2010 after less than a year of dating. The couple moved their family from Los Angeles to Hemsworth's home country of Australia in 2015.

"In Australia, you're surrounded by the most incredible natural beauty," Hemsworth explained. "Being in the water or near to it is a way of life for us."

"It wasn't a hard decision to move back to Australia because this part of the world is such a special place," he added. "This is the place I want my kids to grow up -- that's the world I want them to be a part of."

Hemsworth is known for playing Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and other movies in the Marvel cinematic universe. He will reprise the role in a new Avengers movie in 2019.