Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham couldn't help but gush after meeting Eva Longoria's son for the first time.

The 44-year-old British designer shared a cute photo with Longoria and her 3-month-old baby boy, Santiago Enrique, Thursday on Instagram. Longoria is parent to Santi with her husband, Jose "Pepe" Baston.

Beckham and Longoria reunited in Paris, where Beckham promoted her new Victoria Beckham collection Friday. The picture shows Longoria holding her son as she and Beckham smile for the camera.

"Finally meeting Santi!! I'm in Love!!" Beckham wrote. "X so many kisses @evalongoria and Pepe!!! xxx Love u so much and could not be happier for u both!!! xxxx."

Longoria gave birth to Santi in June. She posted a video Sunday of her son playing with a musical toy and teased friends and celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in the caption.

"Hey @chrissyteigen, I think I found the new @johnlegend! Watch out John, he's got talent!" the star wrote.

Beckham and Longoria are longtime friends who met through Beckham's husband, David Beckham, and Longoria's ex-husband Tony Parker. Longoria had nothing but praise for Beckham in an interview with Loose Women in 2015.

"She's an amazing woman, an amazing mum, an amazing businesswoman and an amazing wife, and she's really funny," the actress said. "She smiles and laughs a lot... and she makes me laugh, more importantly."

Beckham herself is parent to 19-year-old son Brooklyn, 16-year-old son Romeo, 13-year-old son Cruz and 7-year-old daughter Harper with David. She appeared on two covers of British Vogue with her family this month.