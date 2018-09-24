Cast members of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," left to right, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne and Dan Fogler. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released on Monday a new set of character posters for upcoming Wizarding World sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The posters feature the main cast from the film, including returning stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander and Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, along with series newcomers Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as dark wizard Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, from director David Yates with a script by Wizarding World creator J.K. Rowling, is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 16. Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, and Poppy Corby-Tuech also star.

The sequel will follow Newt as he is recruited by Dumbledore to stop Grindelwald who hopes to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

"Wanted for Questioning," reads the poster for Newt who is seen with a leaf-like creature poking out of his collar.

"On Foreign Assignment," reads the poster for Tina, which has a white border around the image that features the Eiffel Tower.

"Under Surveillance," reads the poster for Dumbledore as the future headmaster at Hogwarts is seen holding his wand.

"Dark Wizard at Large," reads the poster for Grindelwald who stares intently with white eyes as his wand is raised to his head.

Rowling, while appearing on Today Monday, said that the Fantastic Beasts series of films will further explore Albus Dumbledore and the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

A new trailer for the film is set to be released on Tuesday.