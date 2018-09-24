J. K. Rowling teases 'Fantastic Beasts 2' on 'Today'

J. K. Rowling arrives on the red carpet at the "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" premiere on November 10, 2016. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- J. K. Rowling teased Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald on Today Monday and spoke about the number of new ideas she has in her head.

"I know about the four things I'm writing, it's just all backed up in there," Rowling said when asked about the wealth of ideas she has from Cormoran Strike novels to Harry Potter.

"I'm scared I'll die before I get it all out," the author continued.

Rowling, when asked about The Crimes of Grindelwald, said the Fantastic Beasts series of films will further explore Albus Dumbledore and the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

"These movies are largely about how Dumbledore became Dumbledore," she said about the signature Harry Potter character who becomes a legendary wizard and headmaster at Hogwarts.

It was also announced on Today that a new trailer for The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released on Tuesday which Rowling said would contain a lot of information about the film.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 16. Eddie Redmayne returns as Newt Scamander as he is recruited by Dumbledore (Jude Law) to take on dark wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).