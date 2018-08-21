Director Danny Boyle quits Bond 25

Lea Seydoux (L), Daniel Craig (C) and Monica Bellucci arrive at the French premiere of the new James Bond film "Spectre" in Paris on October 29, 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle will not helm the next, as-yet-untitled James Bond movie as planned, the franchise announced Tuesday.

"Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25," a statement on the film series' official website said.

No other details about Boyle's departure were immediately released.

Wilson and Broccoli are producers on the films. Craig is the actor who will reprise his role as the international spy in the upcoming sequel. He previously played the iconic character in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Boyle's hiring for the 25th Bond movie was announced in May. The film is scheduled to be released in Britain on Oct. 25, 2019 and in the United States on Nov. 8, 2019.

"We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th installment of the franchise. We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal Pictures will be our international distributor," Wilson and Broccoli said at the time.