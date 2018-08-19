'Crazy Rich Asians' tops the North American box office with $25.2M

Cast members of 'Crazy Rich Asians' Awkwafina, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Constance Wu, Sonoya Mizuno and director Jon M. Chu arrive for the CinemaCon 2018 Warner Bros. studio presentation in Las Vegas on April 24. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians -- starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $25.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Meg with $21.2 million, followed by Mile 22 with $13.6 million, Alpha at No. 4 with $10.5 million and Mission: Impossible -- Fallout at No. 5 with $10.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Disney's Christopher Robin at No. 6 with $8.9 million, BlacKkKlansmen at No. 7 with $7 million, Slender Man at No. 8 with $5 million, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at No. 9 with $3.7 million and Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again at No. 10 with $3.4 million.