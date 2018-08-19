Ralph Fiennes' 'White Crow' ballet film finds home at SPC

Adele Exarchopoulos (L) and Nicolas Ghesquiere arrive on the red carpet at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 23, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

David Hare arrives on the red carpet before a screening of "Page Eight" during the 6th Rome International Film Festival on November 1, 2011. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sony Pictures Classics said it plans to release Ralph Fiennes' "The White Crow." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics has announced it acquired the rights to and will distribute Ralph Fiennes' ballet biopic The White Crow.

Fiennes directed and co-stars as famed dance coach Alexander Pushkin in the film adaptation of Julie Kavanaugh's book Rudolf Nureyev: The Life.

David Hare penned the screenplay for the movie, which features Oleg Ivenko as Nureyev and Adèle Exarchopoulos as his close friend Clara Saint. The ensemble also includes Sergei Polunin, Chulpan Khamatova, Olivier Rabourdin, Raphaël Personnaz and Louis Hofmann.

"Ralph Fiennes has fully captured the times and early life of Rudolph Nureyev in the most thrilling way possible with the pulsing energy of the man himself," SPC said in a statement. "Also, The White Crow is especially timely. From Nureyev's rich life experience in Russia and Paris to his suspenseful defection to the West, we are immersed in an authentic story we've never seen before. This is one of those rare movies that crosses so many borders culturally as a satisfying entertainment. We look forward to bringing Ralph's movie to the public."

No release date has been announced yet.

Fiennes, 55, is known for his roles in the Harry Potter film franchise, as well as in the movies Schindler's List, The English Patient, The End of the Affair and The Grand Budapest Hotel.