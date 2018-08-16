Michelle Rodriguez attends the Fashion For Relief catwalk show on May 13. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Brian Tyree Henry arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket on May 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Viola Davis stars in the latest trailer for "Widows" alongside Brian Tyree Henry and Michelle Rodriguez. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo must repay a debt their dead husbands left behind in the newest trailer for upcoming crime thriller Widows.

The clip, released Wednesday, explores how the husbands, lead by Liam Neeson, die during a failed robbery.

Now a ruthless criminal, portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry, wants to regain the money Neeson and his team stole and threatens dire consequences for Davis and the other widows.

Davis, looking to take matters into her own hands, then gathers the women together and plans a new heist using blueprints Neeson left behind. Davis, Rodriguez, Debicki and Erivo are seen training for the job, including learning how to shoot a gun.

"You have no idea, do you? Or did you choose not to know?" Henry asks Davis in the trailer about the money her husband [Neeson] stole. "This is about my life. And because it's about my life, it now becomes about yours."

Widows -- from Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), who co-wrote the script with Gone Girl author and screenwriter Gillian Flynn -- is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 16. Jon Bernthal, Colin Farrell, Lukas Haas, Robert Duvall, Carrie Coon, Andre Holland and Daniel Kaluuya also star.