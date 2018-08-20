Chris Pine attends the premiere of "Wonder Woman" on May 25, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Pine stars in the latest trailer for upcoming Netflix film "Outlaw King."

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Chris Pine portrays historical figure Robert The Bruce as he attempts to fight for Scotland's freedom in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix film, Outlaw King.

The clip, released Monday, features Pine attempting to unite Scotland against the British in medieval times after his family is attacked.

Gathering together a rag-tag group of fighters, Pine starts to take back Scotland one castle at a time.

"You can fight for god, for country, for family, I do not care. So long as you fight," Pine says as he rallies his troops amongst a number of epic battle scenes.

Outlaw King is directed by David Mackenzie who previously worked with Pine on Hell or High Water. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane and Billy Howle also star.

Outlaw King is set for release in select theaters starting on Nov. 9 after it makes its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6.