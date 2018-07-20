Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ron Howard team up for 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' film

July 20 (UPI) -- Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is to make his feature-film, directorial debut on the big-screen adaptation of the stage musical, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Deadline.com said Miranda will also produce the project with Imagine Entertainment chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Dear Evan Hansen book writer Steven Levenson is penning the movie version of Tick, Tick...Boom!, which is based on the late playwright Jonathan Larson's autobiographical show by the same name.

Miranda appeared in an off-Broadway production of the musical years ago.

He re-tweeted a link to the Deadline.com report, adding, "I'm gonna spend my time this way..."

"Exciting to feel the energy @Lin_Manuel is already bringing to #TickTickBoom," Howard tweeted along with a photo of him with Miranda.

Larson is best known for his stage musical Rent. Miranda will next be seen in the movie Mary Poppins Returns. Howard most recently directed Solo: A Star Wars Story.