Lin-Manuel Miranda says he has shingles

April 6 (UPI) -- Hamilton creator and Mary Poppins Returns actor Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced via Twitter he has shingles.

"Hey, cool story This isn't a migraine, it's shingles! Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby, in a Phantom mask til further notice," the Tony- and Oscar-winning artist tweeted Thursday.

A later update clarified the married father of two young sons is "fine" and not, in fact, wearing a mask. Miranda said this was a joke that was picked up by the media and "printed as fact."

"Staying' at my folks' house, up the street," he said. The Miranda family lives in New York.