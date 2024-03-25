1 of 5 | Kevin Hart attends the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington on Sunday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Kevin Hart accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Sunday. Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler and other celebrities turned out to pay tribute to Hart, the 25th comedian to accept the prestigious award. Advertisement

A highlights special from the event is set to stream on Netflix May 11.

"My mom is a firm believer that what you put into something you get out of it," Hart, 44, said about his mother, Nancy, who died in 2007.

"So, because of my effort, knowing my effort, she'd go, 'It's supposed to happen.'"

Speaking about comedy itself, Hart said he "fell in love with something that I could adapt to, I could grab on to, and I can keep."

"I got good at it. And getting good at it, I figured out more ways to amplify and get bigger and better," he added.

Advertisement

Past recipients have included Adam Sandler, Jon Stewart, Chappelle, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman, Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy.

"For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy, and relatable narratives. An accomplished writer, producer, actor, and comedian, he has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humor at the Kennedy Center," Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement when Hart was announced as this year's honoree.

"We express our gratitude to Kevin for enriching American culture and look forward to celebrating his exceptional career."

Kevin Hart honored with Mark Twain Prize for American Humor