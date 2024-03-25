Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 25, 2024 / 9:20 AM

Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld honor Kevin Hart at Mark Twain gala

By Karen Butler
Kevin Hart attends the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington on Sunday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Kevin Hart attends the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington on Sunday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Kevin Hart accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Sunday.

Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler and other celebrities turned out to pay tribute to Hart, the 25th comedian to accept the prestigious award.

Advertisement

A highlights special from the event is set to stream on Netflix May 11.

"My mom is a firm believer that what you put into something you get out of it," Hart, 44, said about his mother, Nancy, who died in 2007.

"So, because of my effort, knowing my effort, she'd go, 'It's supposed to happen.'"

Speaking about comedy itself, Hart said he "fell in love with something that I could adapt to, I could grab on to, and I can keep."

"I got good at it. And getting good at it, I figured out more ways to amplify and get bigger and better," he added.

Advertisement

Past recipients have included Adam Sandler, Jon Stewart, Chappelle, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman, Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy.

"For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy, and relatable narratives. An accomplished writer, producer, actor, and comedian, he has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humor at the Kennedy Center," Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement when Hart was announced as this year's honoree.

"We express our gratitude to Kevin for enriching American culture and look forward to celebrating his exceptional career."

Kevin Hart honored with Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Kevin Hart attends the 25th annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor gala at The Kennedy Center in Washington on March 24, 2024. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
TV // 22 minutes ago
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bluey" special "The Sign" is coming to Disney+ in April, along with the new episode "Ghostbasket."
Bachelor Nation couple Chris Conran, Alana Milne engaged
Entertainment News // 40 minutes ago
Bachelor Nation couple Chris Conran, Alana Milne engaged
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 stars Chris Conran and Alana Milne announced their engagement.
Ashley Park joins 'Emily in Paris' co-stars at Disneyland Paris
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ashley Park joins 'Emily in Paris' co-stars at Disneyland Paris
March 25 (UPI) -- Ashley Park, Lily Collins and other "Emily in Paris" stars enjoyed an outing at Disneyland Paris following Park's health scare.
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
TV // 2 hours ago
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
March 25 (UPI) -- Ralf Little, who played the longest serving detective inspector on "Death in Paradise," has left the show after four years, 36 episodes and three feature-length specials.
Katie Couric becomes grandmother after daughter Ellie gives birth
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Katie Couric becomes grandmother after daughter Ellie gives birth
March 25 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Katie Couric has become a grandmother for the first time after her daughter, television writer and director Ellie Monahan, gave birth.
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "A Gentleman in Moscow," premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, shows the personal side of the Russian revolution in a juicy drama.
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
March 25 (UPI) -- Actor Katharine McPhee turns 40 and writer Gloria Steinem turns 90, among the famous birthdays for March 25.
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
March 24 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters: Frozen" empire is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
TV // 20 hours ago
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
March 24 (UPI) -- Showtime has reversed its decision to aIr a second season of "Uncoupled" after saving the Neil Patrick Harris show following its cancellation at Netflix.
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
March 24 (UPI) -- John Travolta shared video of his youngest child's impressive skiing skills this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement