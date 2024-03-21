Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 21, 2024 / 5:00 AM

Karen Gillan drawn to mystery woman role in twisty 'Sleeping Dogs'

"i watched a lot of Cate Blanchett in 'Tar' and then Jordan Peterson," Gillan told UPI about preparing for the role.

By Karen Butler
Karen Gillan's film, "Sleeping Dogs," opens in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of The Avenue
1 of 5 | Karen Gillan's film, "Sleeping Dogs," opens in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of The Avenue

NEW YORK, March 21 (UPI) -- Actress Karen Gillan -- who is famous for her action-comedy roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, The Bubble, Jumanji and Doctor Who actress -- says she signed on to star in the new psychological thriller, Sleeping Dogs, because it allowed her to play a mystery women in a story filled with secrets, lies and unreliable memories.

"I was reading the script and i was like, 'Ooh, I'm into this! This is well-written. i don't know where it's going,'" Gillan, 36, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"When i learned more about who I would be playing, that's when it became a no-brainer. i get to exercise a little bit of the transformational aspect that i enjoy."

Co-starring Russell Crowe, Martin Csokas and Tommy Flanagan, the film is an adaptation of E.O. Chirovici's mystery novel, The Book of Mirrors, which was adapted by Adam Cooper and Bill Collage and directed by Cooper.

Advertisement

The story centers around who killed a popular man with a lot of secret enemies.

Crowe plays Roy, a retired Pennsylvania homicide detective undergoing a clinical trial to treat his Alzheimer's disease and is asked to re-examine a decade-old murder case.

Gillan plays Laura/Elizabeth, a brilliant psychologist who was romantically involved with the victim, Dr. Wieder (Csokas), a college professor working on a new drug that might help traumatized people forget painful memories. Flanagan plays Jimmy, Roy's former partner.

"She is a very interesting character. She wears many masks. She adopts a few different personalities, depending on the situation that she's in. She is a psychology student, so she is incredibly clever," Gillan said of her character.

"She isn't getting enough credit for the work she is doing. She is dealing with the fact that she has been overlooked and her work has been essentially stolen from her. That is how she connects to the whole story."

Gillan, who said she is a huge fan of suspense movies like Silence of the Lambs and Shining, found Laura/Elizabeth to be a fascinating character and did a lot of research into what might make someone like her tick.

In addition to speaking five languages, Laura/Elizabeth also has degrees in math, psychology and art history.

Advertisement

"The main thing I did was try to figure out who she is as a person and why she is so performative. Then I did a deep dive into what type of person does wear masks in their life and what type of person or disorder is manifested in adopting different personalities," Gillan said.

"I also decided she was the type of person who might study people that she deems to be intellectuals and she watched their videos on YouTube even and adopted their mannerisms," she added. "So, i watched a lot of Cate Blanchett in Tar and then [author and psychologist] Jordan Peterson."

Although Gillan and Crowe appeared in the 2022 Marvel blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder, they didn't share any scenes together.

Gillan said she was happy to finally work with the Oscar winner on this project.

"it was so cool to work with Russell," she said. "He is such a brilliantly skilled actor and he knows all about the cameras and the lenses and the technical side of it, but then is so present, emotionally. Just watching him, I'm like 'that's why you are who you are because you have the thing.'"

The Scottish actress noted that although everyone in the cast was playing American characters, most of them were from the United Kingdom or Australia, where the movie was made.

Advertisement

"There were hardly any Americans playing Americans in this film. Even our dialect coach was from England, teaching us how to sound American," she said.

Since she wasn't in every scene and there were so many twists and red herrings, Gillan actually was able to watch the movie and enjoy the suspense as a viewer.

"It kind of evolved from the first script that i read in a really interesting way, so I got to watch it with fresh eyes, in a way," she said. "When I was making it, I was more in it and focused on my character than seeing how the whole puzzle fit together."

When it comes to choosing her roles, Gillan doesn't have a scientific strategy.

"i probably should," she said with a laugh.

"A good sign is when I read the script and start saying the lines out loud because it's just fun. That's happened to me a few times, and that is a surefire sign that I'm going to want to do this," Gillan added, explaining that she considers the filmmaker, script, her character and people behind the scenes before she says "yes."

"I can try to have some sort of strategy, but I think it's just a gut instinct," she said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
March 20 (UPI) -- M. Emmet Walsh died Tuesday in Vermont at age 88.
'Harold and the Purple Crayon' trailer draws grown-up magic
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Harold and the Purple Crayon' trailer draws grown-up magic
March 20 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the trailer for "Harold and the Purple Crayon" on Wednesday. The film opens Aug. 2 in theaters.
Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, more return in 1st 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' pics
Movies // 11 hours ago
Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, more return in 1st 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' pics
March 20 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the first photos from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Wednesday. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara return for the sequel in theaters Sept. 6.
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
March 20 (UPI) -- "Alien: Romulus," a new sci-fi horror film directed by Fede Álvarez, opens in August.
'The Neverending Story' reboot in the works at See-Saw Films
Movies // 19 hours ago
'The Neverending Story' reboot in the works at See-Saw Films
March 20 (UPI) -- "The Neverending Story" will be adapted as a new film series from See-Saw Films and Michael Ende Productions.
Brian Cox to voice Santa in 'That Christmas' animated film
Movies // 20 hours ago
Brian Cox to voice Santa in 'That Christmas' animated film
March 20 (UPI) -- "Succession" actor Brian Cox has joined the Netflix film "That Christmas," along with Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Bill Nighy.
Movie review: Humorless 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' loses plot
Movies // 21 hours ago
Movie review: Humorless 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' loses plot
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," in theaters Friday, lacks humor and struggles to even keep track of its plot and roster of characters.
'Paradise' star Patricia Allison: 'You don't have to be big to be strong'
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Paradise' star Patricia Allison: 'You don't have to be big to be strong'
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- Patricia Allison said her movie "Paradise," premiering Thursday on Tubi, empowers petite women like herself.
'Furiosa' trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth clash in 'Mad Max Saga'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Furiosa' trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth clash in 'Mad Max Saga'
March 19 (UPI) -- "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," a spinoff and prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," opens in May.
'Wish' coming to Disney+ April 3
Movies // 2 days ago
'Wish' coming to Disney+ April 3
March 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Monday that "Wish" will arrive on the streaming service April 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Humorless 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' loses plot
Movie review: Humorless 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' loses plot
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'House of the Dragon' gets Season 2 posters ahead of trailer
'House of the Dragon' gets Season 2 posters ahead of trailer
Movie review: 'Road House' captures fun of action classic
Movie review: 'Road House' captures fun of action classic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement