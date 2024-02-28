Gabourey Sidibe expecting twins with husband Brandon Frankel

1 of 3 | Gabourey Sidibe is pregnant with twins, her first children with Brandon Frankel. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Gabourey Sidibe is going to be a mom of two. The 40-year-old actress is expecting twins, her first children with her husband, Brandon Frankel.

Sidibe shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Frankel visiting the Babylist shop. The couple are seen cradling Sidibe's baby bump.

"I'm pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!" Sidibe captioned the post.

Singer and actress Jordin Sparks and actresses Octavia Spencer and Yvette Nicole Brown were among those to congratulate Sidibe in the comments.

"OH MY GOSH!!!! Congratulations!! This page is now a twinstagram!!" Sparks wrote.

"Congratulations!!!!! You're radiant," Spencer added.

"OMG!!! This is the best news! Twins!!! Yesssss!!!!" Brown said.

Sidibe announced on Live with Kelly and Ryan in December 2022 that she and Frankel secretly married in March 2021. Frankel confirmed the news on Instagram.

"SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan- we've been MARRIED since March '21!" Frankel wrote.

"So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life," he said. "Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever."

Sidibe is known for the 2009 film Precious. She has since starred on the series American Horror Story, Empire and The Prank Panel.