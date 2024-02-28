Trending
Feb. 28, 2024

Kristin Cavallari, boyfriend Mark Estes go Instagram official

By Annie Martin
Kristin Cavallari introduced her new boyfriend, Mark Estes, on Instagram. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Kristin Cavallari introduced her new boyfriend, Mark Estes, on Instagram. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Kristin Cavallari and her boyfriend Mark Estes are making their relationship Instagram official.

The 37-year-old television personality introduced Estes, 24, to her followers in a post Tuesday.

Cavallari shared a photo of herself and Estes posing for a selfie during their vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.

"He makes me happy," she captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

Former Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel showed her support in the comments, writing, "Does anything else matter? be happy!"

Estes is a former college football player who played for Montana State University and Montana Tech. According to his Instagram profile, he is now based in Nashville, where Cavallari moved with her then-husband Jay Cutler in 2017.

Cavallari and Cutler, a professional football player, split in 2020 after seven years of marriage. The pair have three children together, sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

Cavallari came to fame on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach and later starred on The Hills.

