1 of 3 | Miranda Kerr (R) welcomed her fourth child, her third with her husband, Evan Spiegel. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Miranda Kerr is a mom of four. The 40-year-old Australian model and businesswoman recently welcomed her fourth child, her third with her husband, Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. Advertisement

Kerr announced the birth of their son Pierre in a post Tuesday on Snapchat.

"We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed," she wrote.

Kerr has two other sons, Hart, 5, and Myles, 4, with Spiegel, and a 12-year-old son, Flynn, with her ex-husband, actor Orlando Bloom.

The former Victoria's Secret model announced in September 2023 that she was pregnant with her fourth child, a son.

"So excited to announce baby no. 4," she said on Snapchat. "And it's a boy."

Kerr said in a 2022 interview with Vogue Australia that family is her "number-one priority."

"I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys," she said at the time.