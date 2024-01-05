Trending
Jan. 5, 2024 / 9:56 AM

Glynis Johns, actress in 'Mary Poppins,' dies at 100

By Annie Martin
Glynis Johns, an actress who played Winifred Banks in "Mary Poppins," died Thursday at age 100. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Mary Poppins actress Glynis Johns has died.

Johns died of natural causes Thursday morning in Los Angeles, her manager Mitch Clem told CBS News. She was 100.

Clem confirmed Johns' death to The Hollywood Reporter.

Johns played Winifred Banks, the wife of George Banks (David Tomlinson) and the mother of Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber), in Mary Poppins (1964).

Johns performed the song "Sister Suffragette" in the film.

Her other film roles included Mrs. Firth in The Sundowners (1960), which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Johns was also involved in theater and had a Tony-winning performance as Desiree Armfeldt in the original 1973 production of A Little Night Music. She sang "Send in the Clowns" in the Broadway musical, a song written for her by Stephen Sondheim.

Her more recent credits included the films The Ref (1994), While You Were Sleeping (1995) and Superstar (1999).

