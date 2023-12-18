Trending
Blake Lively celebrates America Ferrera after 'Sisterhood' reunion

By Annie Martin
Blake Lively shared a tribute to America Ferrera after reuniting with the actress and their "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-stars at a "Barbie" event. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Blake Lively is celebrating her friend and former co-star America Ferrera.

Lively, 36, shared a tribute to Ferrera, 39, on Sunday after reuniting with the actress and their Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars at an event for Ferrera's movie Barbie.

Lively shared photos with Ferrera and fellow Sisterhood stars Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel on Instagram.

"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women... I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She's the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she's the heart and soul of everything she's a part of," Lively captioned the post. "I've known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I've watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead."

"That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I've ever seen on screen," she added, referencing Ferrera's Barbie character. "Because that's who she is. She's that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life."

Lively said she "can't wait" to see Ferrera "sweep awards up" for her work, adding that "No one deserves it more... for a lifetime of brilliant work."

"It's one of my life's honors to witness her show so many women not only what's possible, but HOW it's done," she wrote. "I love you sister. Always."

Ferrera posted a video from the event Saturday on Instagram.

"The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart #SisterhoodForever," she wrote.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is based on the Anna Brashares novel and opened in theaters in 2005. The film was followed by a sequel, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, released in 2008.

Ferrera discussed her lasting friendship with her co-stars during an interview on Busy Tonight in 2019.

She stars with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie, which opened in theaters in July. The movie leads the film nominees at the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
