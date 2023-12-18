Trending
Dec. 18, 2023 / 9:12 AM

Whitney Cummings gives birth to first child

By Annie Martin
Whitney Cummings recently welcomed her first child, a son. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Whitney Cummings recently welcomed her first child, a son. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Whitney Cummings is a new mom.

The 41-year-old writer, actress and comedian recently welcomed her first child, a son.

Cummings shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo with her baby boy.

"3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again," she captioned the post.

Comedian Nikki Glaser and actresses Hilary Swank and Christina Ricci were among those to congratulate Cummings in the comments.

"Congrats momma!" Glaser wrote.

"Congrats, Whitney!! Have lots of tips, if ya need any!!!!" Swank added.

"Woohoo!!!! Congratulations!!!!" Ricci said.

Cummings announced in June that she was expecting her first child. She did not share the identity of the baby's father, although she was last linked to Alex Barnes in 2021.

Cummings later told fans that she was expecting a baby boy.

Cummings is known for co-creating the CBS series 2 Broke Girls and for her podcast Good For You. Her most recent stand-up comedy special, Jokes, was released on Netflix in 2022.

