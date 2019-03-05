Mariah Carey, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Billie Jean King (left to right) attend the Golden Globes on January 7, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

America Ferrera discussed her lasting friendship with Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn on "Busy Tonight."

March 5 (UPI) -- America Ferrera keeps in touch with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars via group text.

The 34-year-old actress discussed her lasting friendship with Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn during an interview with Busy Philipps on Monday's episode of Busy Tonight.

"We have a text thread. Breaking news! There is a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants text thread," Ferrera said. "I go to them for everything."

"That's the thing about being a woman in community," she explained. "Nothing we've done is new and there's no reason why we have to feel so isolated and alone in it. We're all having such similar experiences, but you can't know it if you don't build community and you don't build relationships."

Ferrera co-starred with Lively, Bledel and Tamblyn in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) and its 2008 sequel. Bledel said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in April she and her co-stars had pitched a third movie.

"I hope it comes together," the actress said. "It would be so great."

Ferrera appeared on Busy Tonight during International Women's Week. She discussed her involvement with Time's Up, a movement against sexual harassment and assault, in the interview.

"I think the building of Time's Up created a lot of relationships and a lot of sisterhood, at least for me personally, that I've never ever had before in this industry," the star said. "We're so isolated from each other."

Ferrera plays Amy Sosa on the NBC series Superstore, which was renewed for a fifth season this week. The show co-stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn and Nico Santos.