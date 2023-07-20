Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 20, 2023 / 11:19 AM

Vivica A. Fox addresses Nick Cannon feud: 'It was just not cool'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Vivica A. Fox discussed her issues with Nick Cannon after the actor called her ex 50 Cent fat. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Vivica A. Fox discussed her issues with Nick Cannon after the actor called her ex 50 Cent fat. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Vivica A. Fox is opening up about her feud with Nick Cannon.

The 58-year-old actress discussed her issues with Cannon, 42, on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after the actor and television personality called her ex 50 Cent fat.

Advertisement

Fox dated 50 Cent in the early 2000s and said on Sherri Shepherd's talk show Sherri in June that she'd be open to dating the rapper and actor again.

Cannon was subsequently discussing Fox's comments on his Daily Cannon podcast when he poked fun at 50 Cent's weight.

"You looking at them pictures from Get Rich or Die Tryin', now it's get thick or die fryin,'" Cannon said.

Fox responded by calling Cannon a "clout chaser" in the comments of an Instagram post about the actor's remarks.

On WWHL, Fox confirmed she told off Cannon in the comments.

"I said take your community [expletive] self home and go pay some child support," she said, referencing Cannon's 12 children.

The actress said she hasn't heard from Cannon since.

"I like Nick as a friend. I didn't get why he called me out for no reason. I really didn't get the whole meaning of it. I mean, he was talking about one of my exes and then threw me in the batch," she said. "It was just not cool."

Advertisement

Fox then addressed Cannon, saying, "If you want to talk, call me."

Read More

Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara Bindi Irwin wishes 'extraordinary mama' Terri a happy 59th birthday 'La Maison' fashion drama in the works at Apple TV+ What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'La Maison' fashion drama in the works at Apple TV+
TV // 2 hours ago
'La Maison' fashion drama in the works at Apple TV+
July 20 (UPI) -- "La Maison," a new drama starring Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar and Carole Bouquet, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Mask Girl' teaser introduces Korean dark thriller series
TV // 3 hours ago
'Mask Girl' teaser introduces Korean dark thriller series
July 20 (UPI) -- "Mask Girl," a South Korean dark thriller series starring Go Hyun-jung and Nana, is coming to Netflix in August.
Bindi Irwin wishes 'extraordinary mama' Terri a happy 59th birthday
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Bindi Irwin wishes 'extraordinary mama' Terri a happy 59th birthday
July 20 (UPI) -- Bindi Irwin, daughter of late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin, posted a tribute to Terri Irwin on her birthday.
Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
July 20 (UPI) -- Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara two days after announcing their separation.
Director, composer confirm SAG strike halted U.K. filming of 'Wicked' movie
Movies // 4 hours ago
Director, composer confirm SAG strike halted U.K. filming of 'Wicked' movie
July 20 (UPI) -- Director Jon M. Chu said he was almost done filming his two-part movie musical "Wicked" when the Screen Actors Guild strike began last week.
Annie Murphy: 'Praise Petey' heroine shocked to inherit cult in animated comedy
TV // 7 hours ago
Annie Murphy: 'Praise Petey' heroine shocked to inherit cult in animated comedy
NEW YORK, July 20 (UPI) -- Annie Murphy told UPI she sympathizes with the reluctant cult leader she plays in the new animated adult comedy, "Praise Petey. "
'DC Story' director emphasized past, present parallels
TV // 7 hours ago
'DC Story' director emphasized past, present parallels
LOS ANGELES, July 20 (UPI) -- "Superpowered: The DC Story" co-director Leslie Iwerks discusses covering the history and present output of DC Comics in the docuseries, premiering Thursday.
Famous birthdays for July 20: Omar Epps, Judy Greer
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 20: Omar Epps, Judy Greer
July 20 (UPI) -- Actor Omar Epps turns 50 and actor Judy Greer turns 48, among the famous birthdays for July 20.
iKon announce U.S. dates for 'Take Off' world tour
Music // 19 hours ago
iKon announce U.S. dates for 'Take Off' world tour
July 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group iKon announced dates for the U.S. leg of its "Take Off" world tour.
Harry Styles plays circus performer in 'Daylight' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Harry Styles plays circus performer in 'Daylight' music video
July 19 (UPI) -- Harry Styles released a music video for "Daylight," a song from his third album, "Harry's House."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
Paul Wesley: Kirk-Spock bond still nascent in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Paul Wesley: Kirk-Spock bond still nascent in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Movie review: Singular 'Oppenheimer' can be disconcerting
Movie review: Singular 'Oppenheimer' can be disconcerting
Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims
Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims
Kyle Richards reflects on being 'fully present' after one year sober
Kyle Richards reflects on being 'fully present' after one year sober
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement