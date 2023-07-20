Trending
July 20, 2023 / 9:48 AM

'La Maison' fashion drama in the works at Apple TV+

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lambert Wilson will star in the fashion drama "La Maison." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Lambert Wilson will star in the fashion drama "La Maison." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced the new series La Maison.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that it is developing the new, 10-episode fashion drama.

La Maison follows the family behind a contemporary French iconic fashion house. The series "gives an immersive look behind the scenes of the ever-evolving world of fashion, aspirational French elegance and luxury, and the lives of its powerful families," according to an official description.

Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Carole Bouquet, Zita Hanrot, Pierre Deladonchamps, Antoine Reinartz, Anne Consigny, Florence Loiret Caille and Ji-min Park star.

"High fashion meets high drama in this behind-the-curtain look at how a family dynasty of an iconic fashion house is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent LeDu (Wilson), leaving his family's legendary haute couture house hanging by a thread," an official synopsis reads.

"Perle Foster (Casar), Vincent's former muse who is still in his shadow, teams up with next-generation, visionary designer Paloma Castel (Hanrot) to save and recreate the century-old Maison LEDU, claiming their rightful place in both the LeDu family and the fashion world."

La Maison is created by José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville, who also serve as showrunners. The series is based on an original idea by executive producer Alex Berger and directed by Fabriec Gobert and Daniel Grou.

