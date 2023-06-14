Trending
June 14, 2023 / 8:36 AM

'Everwood' creator, stars react to Treat Williams' death: 'Big, beautiful heart'

By UPI Staff
1/9
Treat Williams and Gregory Smith (R) of "Everwood" pose for pictures at the WB Network Up-Fronts for Fall 2003. Williams died Monday after a motorcycle crash. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Treat Williams and Gregory Smith (R) of "Everwood" pose for pictures at the WB Network Up-Fronts for Fall 2003. Williams died Monday after a motorcycle crash. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Everwood creator Greg Berlanti and stars Gregory Smith, Emily VanCamp, Chris Pratt, Sarah Drew and Scott Wolf paid tribute to Treat Williams, who died Monday after a motorcycle crash.

Williams starred as small town doctor and single dad Dr. Andy Brown in Everwood, which ran for four seasons, from 2002 to 2006. He was nominated for a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for the role.

The show, which follows a father, who moves to fictional town of Everwood with his family after the death of his wife, was created by award-winning writer, producer and director Berlanti (The Flash, You, Superman & Lois). It launched the careers of Pratt, VanCamp, Drew and more.

Berlanti honored Williams on Instagram on Tuesday night by posting about the first lunch they had together.

"The assignment by the studio was to somehow vibe and see if "you were Andy." The lunch lasted hours and at the end you gave me a hug that made me feel like everything would be okay. My answer to the network after was that if we were able to capture half of Treat's warmth, humor, wisdom and heart we would have a tv show. I can still feel the warmth of your presence back then. People could feel it through the screen when watching Everwood. That was the secret magic of the show, every week you were giving the world a much needed hug," he posted.

Smith, who played troubled teen son and piano virtuoso Ephram, also paid tribute to Williams on Instagram.

"Treat was a wonderful man. In many ways I still think of him as a father figure. Everwood was a very formative time and he taught me so much about life, our craft, and the importance of adventure in both. I'll always be grateful for the time we spent together and the wisdom he shared. Sending all our love to his family. He will be deeply missed."

VanCamp, who starred as Ephram's love interest Amy Abbott, said, "The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend."

Pratt, who played Amy's brother Bright Abbott, posted about the loss of Williams and Everwood star John Beasley, who died on May 30. Beasley starred as Irv Harper on the series.

"It's an incredibly sad season for the cast and crew of Everwood. We're still reeling from the loss of John Beasley and yesterday we lost Treat Williams as well. Both men were exceptional actors, wonderful husbands, fathers and friends. They will be missed tremendously. I learned a great deal from working with each of them," he said.

Wolf, who starred as Dr. Jake Hartman on the series, posted, "His big, beautiful heart will live on in those who loved him, and in the hearts of millions of people who were touched by his life's work. I love the way he lived, and loved, and he will be terribly missed. Rest in peace, Treat. All the love in the world to his sweet family."

Drew, who starred as Bright's love interest Hannah Rogers, posted, "So utterly heartbroken. Sending so much love to #treatwilliams family."

Williams had over 120 credits to his name. His first role was in Deadly Hero in 1975 and he is well known for starring in Hair in 1979 and for his roles in The Late Shift, Blue Bloods, White Collar and Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

