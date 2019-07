July 13 (UPI) -- Everwood and Star Trek: Insurrection actress Stephanie Niznik has died at the age of 52.

Niznik died unexpectedly on June 23, but her death was not made public until this weekend, Deadline.com and Variety said.

No cause has been reported.

The Maine native's other credits include Vanishing Son, Murder She Wrote, Nash Bridges, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Diagnosis Murder, Life is Wild, Lost, NCIS and CSI: Miami.