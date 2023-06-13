Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 13, 2023 / 8:30 AM

'Hair,' 'Everwood' star Treat Williams dead at 71

By UPI Staff
1/5
Treat Williams arrives at the 10th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 10, 2005. The actor died at the age of 71. He was in a motorcycle accident Monday. File Photo by Francis Specker/UPI
Treat Williams arrives at the 10th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 10, 2005. The actor died at the age of 71. He was in a motorcycle accident Monday. File Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Treat Williams, star of Hair, Everwood, Deep Rising, Chesapeake Shores and Chicago Fire has died at the age of 71.

The actor was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday, his agent, Barry McPherson told People and CNN.

Advertisement

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson said. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

The crash took place at 5 p.m. Monday on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont, Fire Chief Jacob Gribble told People, and involved the motorcycle and one car. The accident is still being investigated.

The actor's first film was the thriller Deadly Hero in 1975 and his big break came in 1979 in the film Hair, based on the Broadway show. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for the role and two years later, he was nominated for his role in the film Prince of the City.

Advertisement

For four seasons, from 2002 to 2006, he starred as small town doctor and single dad Dr. Andy Brown in The WB soap Everwood. He was nominated for a SAG award for the role.

Williams had over 120 credits to his name, and had roles in 1941, The Late Shift, Blue Bloods, White Collar, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and several Hallmark movies.

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s," McPherson said. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Emily VanCamp, who starred with Williams on Everwood, honored the actor on Instagram.

"The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend," she posted.

White Collar co-star Matt Bomer also posted a tribute to Williams on Instagram.

"I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was- both as an actor and a person. I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy. He taught me in the most beautiful way- through patient example. He's one of the few actors I've worked with who always checked in on me - even years after we worked together. Treat- you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace my friend," he posted.

Advertisement

The Hallmark Channel released a statement to ET regarding the actor's death.

"We are heartbroken over the passing of Treat Williams, a beloved member of our Hallmark family and an immense talent who captured the hearts of millions. It was a privilege to have worked with Treat, who brought to life so many memorable characters over the years. We will remember him for the joy he brought to our screens, and the legacy he leaves behind. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones."

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gill and Ellie.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Treat Williams
Treat Williams of "Everwood" poses for pictures at the WB Network Up-Fronts for Fall 2003 at the Sheraton Hotel on May 13, 2003. Williams died on June 12 from a motorcycle accident. He was 71. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52 Wrestling star 'Iron Sheik' dead at 81, remembered for colorful roles in ring 'Wild 'N Out' alum Jacky Oh dead at 32

Latest Headlines

5SOS guitarist Michael Clifford expecting first child
Entertainment News // 4 minutes ago
5SOS guitarist Michael Clifford expecting first child
June 13 (UPI) -- 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford is expecting his first child with his wife, Crystal Leigh.
'All American: Homecoming,' 'Superman & Lois' renewed at CW
TV // 22 minutes ago
'All American: Homecoming,' 'Superman & Lois' renewed at CW
June 13 (UPI) -- "All American: Homecoming" will return for Season 3 on The CW, while "Superman & Lois" was renewed for Season 4.
Chris Hemsworth joined by brothers Liam, Luke at 'Extraction 2' premiere
Movies // 1 hour ago
Chris Hemsworth joined by brothers Liam, Luke at 'Extraction 2' premiere
June 13 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth attended the New York premiere of his film "Extraction 2," along with his brothers, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth.
Famous birthdays for June 13: Tim Allen, Stellan Skarsgard
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 13: Tim Allen, Stellan Skarsgard
June 13 (UPI) -- Actor Tim Allen turns 70 and actor Malcolm McDowell turns 80, among the famous birthdays for June 13.
Pat Sajak to end 41-season 'Wheel of Fortune' run after next season
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Pat Sajak to end 41-season 'Wheel of Fortune' run after next season
June 12 (UPI) -- Iconic game show host Pat Sajak announced Monday that he will end his run on Wheel of Fortune at the end of next season.
HFPA disbands, Golden Globes to continue
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
HFPA disbands, Golden Globes to continue
June 12 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday the membership would disband as Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries continues the Golden Globe Awards.
Tony Awards highest rated since 2019
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Tony Awards highest rated since 2019
June 12 (UPI) -- CBS released ratings for this year's Tony Awards on Monday, showing a 2% increase over last year and a high since 2019.
Christian Kane back in action in 'Almost Paradise' Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
Christian Kane back in action in 'Almost Paradise' Season 2
June 12 (UPI) -- Amazon Freevee released the trailer for "Almost Paradise" Season 2 on Monday. The season premieres July 21.
EXO share 'Let Me In' music video, 'Exist' release schedule
Music // 19 hours ago
EXO share 'Let Me In' music video, 'Exist' release schedule
June 12 (UPI) -- K-pop group EXO released a single and music video for "Let Me In," a song from its album "Exist."
'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' trailer: Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian voice pups
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' trailer: Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian voice pups
June 12 (UPI) -- "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie," an animated film featuring Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson, opens in theaters in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
Jennifer Grey supports, presents award to dad Joel Grey at Tony Awards
Jennifer Grey supports, presents award to dad Joel Grey at Tony Awards
Pat Sajak to end 41-season 'Wheel of Fortune' run after next season
Pat Sajak to end 41-season 'Wheel of Fortune' run after next season
'Eat, Pray, Love' author pulls book set in Russia after backlash
'Eat, Pray, Love' author pulls book set in Russia after backlash
Nonbinary performers Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee make Tonys history
Nonbinary performers Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee make Tonys history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement