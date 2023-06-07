Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 7, 2023 / 6:37 PM

Wrestling star 'Iron Sheik' dead at 81, remembered for colorful roles in ring

By Patrick Hilsman
Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known for his stage persona The Iron Sheikh, died Wednesday at age 81. Photo Courtesy of Iron Sheik/Twitter
Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known for his stage persona The Iron Sheikh, died Wednesday at age 81. Photo Courtesy of Iron Sheik/Twitter

June 7 (UPI) -- Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known to professional wrestling fans by his stage persona "The Iron Sheik," died Wednesday at age 81.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik ... It was not just his in-ring prowess that defined him. The Iron Sheik was a beloved figure who was known for his humor, his larger-than-life personality, and his ability to connect with fans on a personal level," read a statement posted to Vaziri's Twitter.

Advertisement

"In the realm of family, love, and friendship, The Iron Sheik's bond with his nephews, Page and Jian Magen was unparalleled. They recognized the significance of their uncle's legacy and worked tirelessly to ensure that his impact would never be forgotten," the statement continued.

Vaziri was born in Damghan, Iran, where he competed in wrestling and served as a bodyguard for Iran's last monarch, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, before immigrating to the United States in the 1960s.

RELATED WWE star Billy Graham dies at 79

His in-ring persona would see him portraying comical anti-American positions, taking the antagonistic role known as a "heel" in wrestling. He would frequently express distain, real or feigned, against fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Advertisement

During heightened tension between Iran and the United States in the '80s, Vaziri would taunt his opponents by saying "Iran Number one" and singing the Iranian national anthem.

During the Gulf War, Vaziri took on the persona of pro-Saddam Col. Mustafa.

RELATED WWE star Carmella expecting child after miscarriages

After the end of his wrestling career, Vaziri became a fixture on the Howard Stern Show and other New York talk radio shows.

In later years Vaziri brought his colorful persona to Twitter with often vulgar, yet light-hearted, comments.

RELATED UFC and WWE announce merger creating $21B company

Latest Headlines

'Bob's Burgers' voice actor Jay Johnston arrested in alleged Jan. 6 participation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Bob's Burgers' voice actor Jay Johnston arrested in alleged Jan. 6 participation
June 7 (UPI) -- Jay Johnston, the voice of Jimmy Pesto on animated comedy Bob's Burgers, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles for allegedly taking part in the Capitol riot in 2021.
GameStop fires CEO after earnings report, causing stock to slip in late trading
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GameStop fires CEO after earnings report, causing stock to slip in late trading
June 7 (UPI) -- Shares of video game retailer GameStop fell in after hours trading Wednesday after the Texas-based company announced it had fired CEO Matthew Furlong.
Former Trump aide testifies before grand jury in classified documents probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Trump aide testifies before grand jury in classified documents probe
June 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Budowich, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, testified Wednesday before a federal grand jury in Miami, Fla., in Trump's classified documents probe, later calling the investigation "deeply troubling."
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito want more time before revealing finances
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito want more time before revealing finances
June 7 (UPI) -- Seven of the nine U.S. Supreme Court justices released their financial disclosures on Wednesday, while Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito requested extensions.
Joe Biden nominates former Florida Rep. Charlie Crist for U.N. position
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Joe Biden nominates former Florida Rep. Charlie Crist for U.N. position
June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has nominated former Florida representative and governor Charlie Crist to serve on the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization council.
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
June 7 (UPI) -- Air quality warnings are in place across the Northeastern United States while the Federal Aviation Administration is slowing flight traffic all due to hazy smoke billowing from Canadian wildfires.
Jan. 6 riot suspect arrested Wednesday accused of using wasp spray on police officers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 6 riot suspect arrested Wednesday accused of using wasp spray on police officers
June 7 (UPI) -- A Long Island man accused of attacking police with wasp spray during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building in Washington DC, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Department of Ju
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
June 7 (UPI) -- Former vice president Mike Pence gave his most thorough rebuke of former President Donald Trump when he kicked off his presidential campaign in Iowa on Wednesday.
'Great day to be Nebraskan': Statue of author Willa Cather unveiled in D.C.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Great day to be Nebraskan': Statue of author Willa Cather unveiled in D.C.
June 7 (UPI) -- A bronze sculpture of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Willa Cather was unveiled Wednesday in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.
Victims, suspect ID'd in Richmond school graduation shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Victims, suspect ID'd in Richmond school graduation shooting
June 7 (UPI) -- Officials on Wednesday identified a graduating high school senior and his stepfather as the two people killed in a shooting after a graduation ceremony in Richmond, Va.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
Concessions made for bipartisan debt limit deal proving costly to many
Concessions made for bipartisan debt limit deal proving costly to many
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement