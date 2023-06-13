'All American: Homecoming,' 'Superman & Lois' renewed at CW

1/5

Tyler Hoechlin plays Clark Kent, aka Superman, on "Superman & Lois." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois will return for new seasons on The CW. The CW announced in a press release Monday that it renewed All American: Homecoming for Season 3 and Superman & Lois for Season 4. Advertisement

All American: Homecoming is a spinoff of the sports drama All American, which was renewed for a sixth season at The CW in January. The spinoff follows Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), an aspiring pro tennis player, and Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith), a baseball prodigy.

Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker and Rhoyle Ivy King also star. The series is created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll and executive produced by Carroll, Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti.

Guess we'll find out who Simone chose Chile, the mess continues! #AllAmericanHomecoming is renewed for Season 3 pic.twitter.com/2y28om0EQr— All American: Homecoming (@CWAllAmericanHC) June 13, 2023

Superman & Lois is a superhero drama based on the DC Comics characters Clark Kent, aka Superman, and Lois Lane. The series follows Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they defend Smallville while also dealing with the challenges of being working parents.

The show is created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, with Schechter and Berlanti as executive producers.

Their fight for hope isn't finished yet. The action continues. #SupermanAndLois is renewed for Season 4 pic.twitter.com/sFTQSXV3Jp— Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) June 13, 2023

"We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW," network president of entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a statement. "These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

Deadline reported that the CW may reduce the number of series regular cast members for both shows to cut costs.

Variety said the CW series Gotham Knights has been canceled after one season.