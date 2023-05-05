Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 5, 2023 / 3:01 PM

'Below Deck' alum Kate Chastain gives birth to first child

By Annie Martin

May 5 (UPI) -- Below Deck alum Kate Chastain is a new mom.

The 40-year-old television personality recently welcomed her first child, son Sullivan Cay.

Advertisement

Chastain shared the news Friday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy.

"Hard launch: Sullivan Cay," she captioned the post.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard, Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes Javid and Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant were among those to congratulate Chastain in the comments.

Advertisement

"Look at that full head of hair!!! He's perfect!" Hubbard wrote.

"OMG!!!!!! Congratulations and welcome to motherhood!" Javid added.

"Soooo cute! Congratulations," Bryant said.

Chastain announced her pregnancy in December. She has yet to share the identity of the baby's father.

Chastain came to fame on the Bravo reality series Below Deck. She left the show in February 2020 after six seasons and later shared her regrets from her time on the show on Watch What Happens Live.

Read More

'Degrassi' actress Lauren Collins celebrates birth of second child Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony 'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold gives birth to second child: 'We are so in love' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

EXO's Baekhyun surprises fans with 'Bambi' dance practice video
Music // 8 minutes ago
EXO's Baekhyun surprises fans with 'Bambi' dance practice video
May 5 (UPI) -- K-pop star Baekhyun released a dance practice video for his song "Bambi" two years after its release.
Keke Palmer announces new album and movie 'Big Boss'
Entertainment News // 23 minutes ago
Keke Palmer announces new album and movie 'Big Boss'
May 5 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer announced a new album and new movie "Big Boss" that will be available on her KeTV on YouTube and Facebook.
'Doctor Who': Jonathan Groff cast in 'mysterious' new role
TV // 1 hour ago
'Doctor Who': Jonathan Groff cast in 'mysterious' new role
May 5 (UPI) -- "Glee" actor Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of the BBC series "Doctor Who."
MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to watch, what to expect
May 5 (UPI) -- The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place Sunday at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.
Vin Diesel teaches 'Fast X' son 'to be a survivor'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Vin Diesel teaches 'Fast X' son 'to be a survivor'
May 5 (UPI) -- A new "Fast X" featurette has Vin Diesel speak about Dominic Toretto's son and the lessons he wishes to impart, through car chases.
'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller
TV // 2 hours ago
'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller
May 5 (UPI) -- "Special Ops: Lioness," a new series from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, is coming to Paramount+.
Prince honored with highway renaming, purple signs
Music // 3 hours ago
Prince honored with highway renaming, purple signs
May 5 (UPI) -- Prince will be honored with a seven-mile stretch of highway named after him, seven years after his death.
'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works
TV // 3 hours ago
'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works
May 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone" will conclude with its fifth and final season on Paramount Network, with a sequel series slated to premiere in December.
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subtract' album
Music // 6 hours ago
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subtract' album
May 5 (UPI) -- After winning a victory in a copyright case, Ed Sheeran releases his studio album "Subtract."
Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series
May 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson and other artists will perform as part of the "Today" summer concert series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement