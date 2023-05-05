May 5 (UPI) -- Below Deck alum Kate Chastain is a new mom.

The 40-year-old television personality recently welcomed her first child, son Sullivan Cay.

Chastain shared the news Friday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy.

"Hard launch: Sullivan Cay," she captioned the post.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard, Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes Javid and Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant were among those to congratulate Chastain in the comments.

"Look at that full head of hair!!! He's perfect!" Hubbard wrote.

"OMG!!!!!! Congratulations and welcome to motherhood!" Javid added.

"Soooo cute! Congratulations," Bryant said.

Chastain announced her pregnancy in December. She has yet to share the identity of the baby's father.

Chastain came to fame on the Bravo reality series Below Deck. She left the show in February 2020 after six seasons and later shared her regrets from her time on the show on Watch What Happens Live.