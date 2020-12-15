Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Below Deck alum Kate Chastain is sharing her regrets from her time on the show.

The 37-year-old television personality played a game of "Do! You! Regret It!?" on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live where she was asked if she regrets memorable Below Deck moments.

Below Deck is a reality series that follows the crew of a megayacht during charter season. On WWHL, Chastain said she doesn't regret placing a "rocket ship"-shaped towel on guest Dean Slover's bed or hooking up with chef Ben Robinson.

"I don't regret that. Any of the times," she said of Robinson.

Chastain said she does regret letting the Season 7 cast get under her skin, including Brian de Saint Pern's comments to her.

"Yes. I did cry, but at least it took me six seasons," she said. "And I was drunk. That was after a three-day off, so."

Chastain, who left Below Deck in Season 7 after six seasons, said she doesn't regret leaving the ship in the middle of the night without informing Captain Lee Rosbach.

"Oh, I think some of the crew were very aware, and no, I don't regret it. I spent a lovely night in a hotel room," she said.

Chastain said her other regret was not immediately telling Rosbach about Ashton Pienaar's "drunken and aggressive behavior" in the taxi.

"Yes, I do, because then he probably would have been fired," she said.

Chastain announced her exit from Below Deck in February. In an Instagram post, Chastain spoofed British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had recently announced they were stepping back from the royal family.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role. I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen," she said.

On WWHL, Chastain also shared her opinion on Season 8 deckhand Shane Coopersmith, who was fired during Monday's episode of Below Deck. Chastain said she thinks Rosbach and Eddie Lucas gave Coopersmith a fair chance.

"I think that Eddie and Captain Lee gave Shane many fair chances. Very many. Almost too many," she said.