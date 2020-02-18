Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Below Deck star Kate Chastain is leaving the show after six seasons.

The 37-year-old television personality announced her departure from the Bravo series in an Instagram post Monday.

In her message, Chastain spoofed British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced in January that they are stepping back from the royal family.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role. I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen," Chastain wrote.

Below Deck's Courtney Skippon, Below Deck: Mediterranean star Colin Macy-O'Toole, and actress and comedian Heather McDonald were among those to voice their support for Chastain in the comments.

"I couldn't love you more. I COULDN'T," Skippon wrote.

"Congrats girl!" Macy-O'Toole said.

Chastain shared the news ahead of Part 2 of the Below Deck Season 7 reunion, which aired Monday. Chastain had reflected on the drama-filled season and her future plans during the finale.

"Personally, this has been a very challenging season for me," she said. "I think I'm ready for a new adventure."

Chastain joined Below Deck in Season 2. The series follows the personal and professional lives of the crew of a mega-yacht during charter season.

Below Deck co-stars Captain Lee Rosbach, Ashton Pienaar, Rhylee Gerber, Simone Mashile, Courtney Skippon, Kevin Dobson, Brian de Saint Pern, Tanner Sterback and Abbi Murphy.