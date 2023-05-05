Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 5, 2023 / 10:21 AM

'Degrassi' actress Lauren Collins celebrates birth of second child

By Annie Martin

May 5 (UPI) -- Degrassi: The Next Generation actress Lauren Collins is a mom of two.

Collins, 36, welcomed her second child, son Leo Wilder, with her husband, Jonathan Malen, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Collins shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of her baby boy.

"Leo Wilder Malen," the star captioned the post. "On 4.27.23 this guy shot out of the birth canal like a cannonball less than an hour after arriving at the hospital. I asked Jonathan if (after I came out of newborn fog) I would regret posting this photo from RIGHT after giving birth. He said no, it was real."

"And you know what? It doesn't get more real than child birth without drugs after a tough pregnancy!!!! Tell me what is more powerful than the female body, I dare you!!!" she added. "We love you so much sweet Leo."

Advertisement

Fellow Degrassi alums Annie Clark, Adamo Ruggiero and Ben Lewis were among those to congratulate Collins in the comments.

"Welcome Leo!! cute face, great name! Congratulations," Clark wrote.

"You did it! Welcome next next gen love to u all," Ruggiero added.

"An iconic family, honestly. Welcome Leo Malen!!!" Lewis said.

Collins and Malen married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Charlie, in March 2020.

Collins announced in January that she was expecting her second child.

The actress played Paige Michalchuk on the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation, which had a 14-season run from 2001 to 2015.

Read More

'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold gives birth to second child: 'We are so in love' Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony 'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series
Entertainment News // 5 minutes ago
Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series
May 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson and other artists will perform as part of the "Today" summer concert series.
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 6 minutes ago
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
May 5 (UPI) -- Several drag stars and allies will perform -- live and in pre-taped appearances -- on Sunday on the "Drag Isn't Dangerous" Telethon.
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold gives birth to second child: 'We are so in love'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold gives birth to second child: 'We are so in love'
May 5 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold welcomed her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Sam Cusick.
Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony
May 5 (UPI) -- Carrie Fisher received a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star with her daughter, Billie Lourd, and "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill in attendance.
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subract' album
Music // 1 hour ago
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subract' album
May 5 (UPI) -- After winning a victory in a copyright case, Ed Sheeran releases his XX studio album "Subtract."
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
TV // 6 hours ago
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (UPI) -- Rebecca Ferguson discusses the themes of her new sci-fi show, "Silo," premiering Friday on Apple TV+, and its physical demands, too.
Famous birthdays for May 5: Henry Cavill, Nathan Chen
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 5: Henry Cavill, Nathan Chen
May 5 (UPI) -- Actor Henry Cavill turns 40 and American figure skater Nathan Chen turns 24, among the famous birthdays for May 5.
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
May 4 (UPI) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tom Petty now has a posthumous honorary degree from the University of Florida.
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
TV // 18 hours ago
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
May 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for "What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel" on Thursday. The food show premieres May 23 and deals with subjects like fats, carbs, chocolate and more.
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
TV // 19 hours ago
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
May 4 (UPI) -- Fox announced the 12 contestants for "Stars on Mars," a reality TV competition hosted by William Shatner. It premieres on June 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer
'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement