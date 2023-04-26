Met Gala: How to watch, what to expect

1/6

The 2023 Met Gala will honor late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (R), pictured with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- The 2023 Met Gala will take place Monday, May 1 in New York City. The gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Met's Costume Institute and is considered the premier fashion event of the year. Advertisement

Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa will co-chair this year's gala with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The event will stream on Vogue's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages, with La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman to host the live stream.

The 2023 gala and spring exhibition at the Met will honor late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the former creative director of Chanel and Fendi.

How to watch

The Met Gala will stream Monday on Vogue's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT. La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman will host the live stream, with Emma Chamberlain to serve as red carpet correspondent.

Advertisement

Participants

Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa will co-chair the gala with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Models Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid and Devon Aoki recently appeared on the cover of Vogue, which paid tribute to Lagerfeld, and are expected to attend the Met Gala.

Advertisement

Theme and dress code

This year's gala will honor late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died at age 85 in February 2019.

The dress code will be "in honor of Karl." Guests may wear pieces from Chanel, Fendi or other fashion houses Lagerfeld designed for, or new interpretations of Lagerfeld's memorable designs.

Memorable Met Gala looks through the years