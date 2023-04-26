Trending
April 26, 2023 / 8:41 AM

Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzle at 'Citadel' premiere

By Annie Martin
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L) and Richard Madden attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Citadel" on Tuesday. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L) and Richard Madden attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Citadel" on Tuesday. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzled on the red carpet Tuesday.

The 36-year-old actor and 40-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Amazon series Citadel at Culver Theater.

Madden and Jonas were all smiles as they posed for photos. Jonas wore a vibrant pink dress with an attached cape, while Madden sported a dark suit and t-shirt.

The pair were joined by series creator David Weil, executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo, and their co-star Stanley Tucci.

Citadel is a spy thriller series following Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Jonas), two elite spies who had their memories wiped when their agency, Citadel, was destroyed eight years ago by operatives from the syndicate Manticore.

"They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order," an official synopsis reads.

Amazon released a trailer for Citadel in March.

Citadel will premiere April 28 on Prime Video. The show is the first project in a new global franchise executive produced by the Russo brothers.

Madden is known for playing Rob Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones, while Jonas portrayed Alex Parrish on the ABC series Quantico.

