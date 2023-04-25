Trending
TV
April 25, 2023 / 11:48 AM

'The Witcher' Season 3 gets June premiere date, first teaser

By Annie Martin

Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series "The Witcher." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series "The Witcher." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

April 25 (UPI) -- The Witcher will return for a third season in June.

Netflix shared a premiere date, June 29, and a first teaser trailer for Season 3 on Tuesday.

The Witcher is a fantasy drama based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games.

The TV series follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a monster hunter known as a Witcher, as he strives to protect Ciri (Freya Allan), a princess with powerful magic.

The teaser hints at big changes for Geralt (Cavill), Ciri (Allan) and the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

"Now, for the first time, I understand real fear," Geralt says.

Netflix also shared a poster featuring Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer with the caption "Family's worth fighting for."

Netflix previously released a poster that shows Geralt and Yennefer embracing Ciri.

Cavill and the cast started production on Season 3 in April 2022.

News broke in October that Cavill will exit The Witcher after Season 3, with Liam Hemsworth to replace the actor as Geralt in Season 4.

