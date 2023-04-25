Trending
April 25, 2023

'Full Monty': Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy return in photos for sequel series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Mark Addy reprises Dave in "The Full Monty" sequel series. Photo courtesy of FX on Hulu
Mark Addy reprises Dave in "The Full Monty" sequel series. Photo courtesy of FX on Hulu

April 25 (UPI) -- FX is teasing the new series The Full Monty.

The network shared first-look photos for the show Tuesday featuring Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson.

The Full Monty is a sequel series to the 1997 film of the same name. The original movie was written by Simon Beaufoy and directed by Peter Cattaneo, and followed a group of unemployed men who form a male striptease act in Sheffield, England, in the 1990s.

The new series takes place 25 years later and follows the group as "they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society's crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors."

"The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes -- still residing in Sheffield -- has changed in the intervening decades," an official synopsis reads.

Carlyle, Addy and Wilkinson reprise their roles, along with Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison and Wim Snape.

Talitha Wing, Paul Clayton, Miles Jupp, Sophie Stanton and Philip Rhys Chaudhary join the cast.

Original screenwriter Beaufoy returns to create, write and executive produce the series with Alice Nutter.

"It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, 7 Prime Ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives," Beaufoy said in a press release.

The Full Monty premieres on FX on Hulu in June.

